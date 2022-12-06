Chargers Daily Links: Tuesday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

I’m finally back home after four days in Florida and, with a 12-hour combined travel day yesterday, I’m about as beat as it gets. With that in mind, we’re rolling with an open thread this morning. Please use it as you see fit!

And now for today’s links.

The Chargers are focused on maximizing opportunities within their final five games (Chargers.com)

Check out the transcripts from Brandon Staley’s Monday media availability (Chargers.com)

AFC West playoff picture after week 13 (Chargers Wire)

Jerry Tillery had a great game against the Chargers and that’s a buzzkill (Bolt Beat)

Tom Brady pulled off his 44th fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Saints on MNF (CBS Sports)

What we learned from Monday Night Football (NFL.com)

Kyle Shanahan would be surprised if the 49ers made a move for Baker Mayfield (ESPN)

Tyron Smith is expected to return to practice this week (ESPN)

Hayden Hurst is doubtful to play in week 14 (Pro Football Talk)

Check out some power rankings from week 14 (The Ringer)