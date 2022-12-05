Saints at Buccaneers Staff MNF Picks: Bucs should win at home under the lights.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hosting the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football to close out week 13 of the 2022 NFL Season.

The 4-7 Saints are not performing well this season as they’ve been without key weapons for large stretches of time, but Tom Brady and his Bucs are performing far worse compared to expectations currently sitting only one game ahead of the Saints at 5-6.

The Bucs are expected to get back some big names, including Vita Vea on the defensive line tonight which should help their struggling defense. With this added help, and the poor play from the Saints, Michael and I both have the Bucs as the winners tonight.

If you see some matchups you’re confident in, head on over to the DraftKings Sportsbook and put your money where your mouth is, and while you’re there check out all their other offerings and lets all try and win some money while we enjoy a long day full of football action.