Chargers’ best and worst PFF grades vs. the Raiders

The Chargers offense scored just one touchdown against the Raiders on Sunday, marking the fourth such game of the season. While that obviously isn’t a great showing, it was still the offensive side of the ball that received the better grades as opposed to the defense which allowed 27 points and what seemed like a million yards of combined offense between wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Josh Jacobs.

Las Vegas’ pass rush started hot and it never quite cooled off enough for Justin Herbert and his unit. The third-year passer was harassed from start to finish and that certainly was reflected in the final box score.

After a loss that certainly seemed more lopsided than it ended up being on the scoreboard, let’s go ahead and take a look at which players stood up to the task and which ones inevitably folded in week 13.

Offense

(Min. 25 snaps)

Top-5

OG Matt Feiler - 83.3

TE Gerald Everett - 76.7

OT Jamaree Salyer - 69.7

WR Keenan Allen - 68.5

TE Tre’ McKitty - 66.0

Worst-5

WE DeAndre Carter - 45.1

RB Austin Ekeler - 59.0

C Will Clapp - 59.0

OG Zion Johnson - 60.8

OT Foster Sarell - 60.9

Defense

(Min. 25 snaps)

Top-5

CB Michael Davis - 79.3

DT Morgan Fox - 76.1

S Derwin James - 74.7

LB Kenneth Murray - 65.8

LB Kyle Van Noy - 65.4

Worst-5

CB Asante Samuel Jr. - 29.1

DT Breiden Fehoko - 35.3

LB Drue Tranquill - 38.1

DT Joe Gaziano - 42.2

EDGE Chris Rumph II - 44.9