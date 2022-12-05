Chargers open as 2-point underdogs against the Dolphins

On Sunday afternoon, the folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook posted next week’s odds for the Chargers and they’ve officially opened as two-point underdogs at home in week 14 against the Dolphins. The over/under is currently set at 52.5.

This will be the third Sunday Night Football game for the Chargers in the past four weeks and they’ll look to not only finally win one of them, but also stay afloat in the race for an AFC wild card spot.

The Dolphins are now 8-4 after losing a back-and-forth game to the Niners that ultimately saw them fall 33-17. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got dinged up near the end of the game but it’s unknown whether or not the injury could hold him out long enough for him to miss next week’s matchup. If he does, the team could face rookie quarter back Skylar Thompson or veteran Teddy Bridgewater in his place.