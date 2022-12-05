Chargers Daily Links: Day After Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

We all knew yesterday’s game against the Raiders wasn’t going to be a cake walk. The Chargers offensive line was starting three backups, including a rookie and a second-year undrafted free agent. That allowed the Raiders’ pass rush to tee off from the jump and it made for an uncomfortable pocket experience for Justin Herbert all game long.

At 6-6, the team’s chances at the playoffs has surely taken a hit, but they’re certainly not out of the race just yet.

As always, feel free to use this post to continue any and all discussions from yesterday.

And now for today’s links.

