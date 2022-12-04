Chargers Injury: Zion Johnson has early exit to locker room ahead of halftime

In the first quarter of their matchup with the Raiders, rookie offensive guard Zion Johnson left the game briefly and was replaced by second-year guard Brenden Jaimes. Shortly after, Johnson returned to the lineup without much news about the injury.

However, during the Chargers’ final drive of the half, Johnson left early to head into the locker room and was once again replaced by Jaimes. As it stands, there isn’t much information as to what the injury is and whether or not Johnson will return to start the second half.

If he does not return, Jaimes will have to finish the rest of the half which means former undrafted free agent Zack Bailey (game day elevation) would be the next man up for the offensive line.

The Chargers offensive line was already banged up coming into Sunday’s game as both Corey Linsley and Trey Pipkins III are out with injuries.