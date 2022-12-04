Chargers vs. Raiders Week 13 Inactives: Mike Williams, Corey Linsley Out

The Los Angeles Chargers are on the road to take on the Las Vegas Raiders for week 13 and we are about an hour out from kickoff now, which means the inactives have been dropped for the game.

#LACvsLV inactives



Easton Stick

Jason Moore Jr.

Sony Michel

Corey Linsley

Trey Pipkins III

Mike Williams pic.twitter.com/UIXeTafpUQ — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 4, 2022

The Chargers will be without starting Center Corey Linsley who was unable to clear the concussion protocol after leaving the game last week with a concussion. That means Will Clapp will get the start at center. The team will also be without Trey Pipkins at RT which means Foster Sarell is going to start and have a huge test against one of the best pass rushers in the league in Maxx Crosby.

While Justin Herbert is running for his life behind a patchwork offensive line, he’ll be without one of his best receiving options as well as Mike Williams is still out with an ankle injury that he re-aggravated two weeks ago.

The good news from this inactives list is that it appears 4th round pick, rookie Isaiah Spiller, has successfully supplanted Sony Michel on the depth chart and should continue to be active on gameday going forward.