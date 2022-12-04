Chargers fans more confident for Titans matchup over Dolphins

Welcome to another game day, Bolt Family!

Ahead of this afternoon’s game, we’re taking a look at this week’s SB Nation Reacts results and we’ve got two additional questions on top of our weekly confidence check-in.

After a 25-24 win over the Cardinals in week 12, confidence in the direction of the team from the fan base rose to 37 percent. That’s the highest confidence has been since week seven.

For the first weekly poll topic, I asked you all to give the DeAndre Carter signing a letter grade at this point in the season after a big game from the former undrafted free agent. With an even 50 percent, the majority of participants gave the signing a “B” while 43 percent gave it an “A.”

Lastly, with a tough two-game stretch consisting of the Dolphins and Titans following this week’s Raiders matchup, I wanted to know which of those two games fans were more confident in the team winning. With 61 percent of the vote, participants believe the Chargers have a better chance of stopping Derrick Henry and beating the Titans as opposed to limiting Tua Tagovailoa and the high-flying Miami passing attack.