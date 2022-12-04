Week 13 NFL Staff Picks: Sunday’s afternoon games feature the day’s best matchups

Week 13 in the NFL has a pretty average set of morning games, however three out of the four afternoon games are going to be really fun to watch, including the Chargers at the Raiders.

In the morning set of games we have a lot of underperforming teams as well as the return of Deshaun Watson, which is sure to draw a lot of discussion online about whether or not he should even be in the NFL anymore, and a lot of arguments that will pop up based on whether or not he struggles or shines.

The afternoon games feature the Chargers at the Raiders which, despite injuries to both sides, should be a close, exciting game. As well as matchups between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, and what should be the game of the week, with the Miami Dolphins flying out to California for a two-week trip to take on the San Francisco 49ers (then the Chargers next week).

