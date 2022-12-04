Chargers vs Raiders: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Los Angeles Chargers head to the desert to take on the Raiders in Las Vegas this week. The last time the Chargers played in Vegas was the week 18 game last season that ended with the thrilling but heartbreaking overtime loss by the Chargers to miss the playoffs.

This year, the Raiders aren’t really in the playoff hunt at this point but once again a game vs the Raiders could make or break the playoff hopes for the Chargers.

With some more injuries to the Chargers offensive line again, the line for this game moved from the Chargers being favorites to now the Raiders being 2.5 point favorites at home. Vegas usually knows but this is going to be an interesting game.

Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) @ Las Vegas Raiders (4-7)

Date: Sunday, Dec. 4th, 2022

Kickoff: 1:25 p.m. PT

Location: Alligient Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: CBS

Announcers: Greg Gumble, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross

Odds: Chargers (+2.5) (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!), NFL+ (Local only), Paramount+ (Local only)

International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International

Watch on mobile: Chargers app