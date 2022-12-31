Chargers activate Joey Bosa, waive Sony Michel

On Saturday afternoon, the Chargers officially activated edge rusher Joey Bosa from injured reserve in time for Sunday’s game against the Rams. Bosa has missed the past 12 games after tearing his groin against the Jaguars and is set to start just his fourth game of the season in week 17.

In a corresponding move, the team is waiving running back Sony Michel. Michel played in 10 games this season after signing with the Bolts earlier this year. After registering a combined three carries in week nine through 11, Michel has been a constant on the inactives list in favor of rookie Isaiah Spiller and Joshua Kelley.

Michel finished his time thus far with the Chargers having recorded 106 rushing yards on 36 carries.

Additionally, the Chargers are elevating defensive tackle David Moa and running back Larry Rountree to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s game. Rountree played mainly on special teams against the Colts while Moa has seen little time on game days since signing with the team around mid season.