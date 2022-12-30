Chargers Final Injury Report: Joey Bosa will play against the Rams

The Big Bear will officially be back this week, according to Brandon Staley.

After missing the past 12 games with a torn groin, Joey Bosa is going to be activated off of injured reserve in time to plays against the Rams. The team’s star pass rusher told media members earlier this week that he also had a procedure done on his core to help alleviate some discomfort he’s had for the past few years. Now, Bosa says he’s truly as healthy as he’s been some time.

Brandon Staley says the plan is to activate Joey Bosa for Sunday's game — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) December 30, 2022

As for the actual injury report, only two players showed up this for the Chargers.

First, Zander Horvath is questionable this week. The rookie has played a large role on special teams while playing a handful of snaps each game as a lead-blocker out of the backfield. Fortunately his absence does not affect the offense all that much, if at all.

Lastly, and to no surprise, Derwin James will be kept out this week after suffering a concussion following his violent collision with Colts wideout Ashton Dulin. With the league’s enhanced caution around head injuries, it was a foregone conclusion that James would miss at least one game.