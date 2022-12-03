BFTB Roundtable: Chargers vs. Raiders Week 13 score predictions

The Los Angeles Chargers are on the road for Week 13 vs a banged up but still dangerous Las Vegas Raiders team. The Raiders should run all over the Chargers, like everyone else has this season, but the Chargers should have plenty of offensive juice to score a bunch themselves. Either way, it should be an exciting game.

Curious to see what our staff predicted for this game? Let’s go ahead and dive in.

Michael Peterson: If the Raiders don’t completely forget that the Chargers cannot stop the run, they’ll greatly increase their chances in this game by running Josh Jacobs into the ground, especially riding the insane amount of momentum he’s built for himself in recent weeks. Davante Adams is still a huge problem for NFL defenses and it’ll be interesting to see if Brandon Staley sticks Asante Samuel Jr. on him once again or if he rides the hot hand of Michael Davis who played admirably against DeAndre Hopkins in week 12.

Overall I believe the Chargers offense will do enough to stay in this one and squeak out another one-point victory on the road. The Raiders have been horrendous in one-score games this year and I see that continuing on Sunday.

Final Score: Chargers 31-30

Matthew Stanley: The Chargers come into this game forced to start their 6th different combination of starting offensive linemen as Corey Linsley is still in the concussion protocol and Trey Pipkins’ knee injury was re-injured too badly for him to be able to go this week. The Raiders also find themselves pretty banged up, still missing receiving options like TE Darren Waller and WR Hunter Renfrow. I think this is a game the Chargers should still win and despite the injuries, I’m not sure why the line for the game shifted so far during the course of the week. I do however, think that the Raiders will keep it close.

Final Score: Chargers 31 - Raiders 24