Week 17 TNF Picks: Cowboys @ Titans, Josh Dobbs gets the start?

Only two weeks left in the 2022 NFL Season. To kick off the second to the last week the Dallas Cowboys are in Tennessee to take on the Titans.

The Titans were bumped down to 2nd place in the AFC South last week when the Jacksonville Jaguars matched their record and hold the tiebreaker. Now the Titans have to keep winning to keep pace and hope the Jags loose, or to try and claw their way in as a wildcard team.

This will be an extremely tough ask this week taking on a hot Cowboys team and with some big changes on offense. The Titans will be starting Josh Dobbs at QB over the rookie Malik Willis and they will also be without Derrick Henry.

Anyway, here are Michael and I’s picks.

