Chargers designate Joey Bosa to return from IR, will practice Thursday

Oh, it’s happening.

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Chargers beat writer Lindsey Thiry reported that the Chargers are designating edge rusher Joey Bosa to return from injured reserve and that he will take part in practice. Bosa has missed the past 12 games of the season after suffering a torn groin against the Jaguars.

In the 2.5 games he played in this season, Bosa had 1.5 sacks, two tackles or loss, and a forced fumble.

With two games remaining in the regular season with a trip to the playoffs already in hand, it’ll be interesting to see just how fast Brandon Staley lets Bosa return to the field. Knowing just how cautious he’s been with injuries so far at the helm, it wouldn’t surprise me to see him rest Bosa another week so he could be ready for the season finale against the Broncos.

With this good news finally dropping, here’s to hoping we get some sort of word on Rashawn Slater’s timeline in the near future.