Chargers Daily Links: Justin Herbert moves up in NFL.com’s QB Index

In NFL.com’s latest quarterback index, Justin Herbert remains a top five passer, even inching one spot forward (from fifth to fourth) after his middling performance against the Colts where he failed to throw for a touchdown in a second consecutive game.

Per usual, however, Herbert’s performance is always a bit more entertaining than the final score would suggest. NFL analyst Marc Sessler discussed below why he bumped Herbert up a spot and why his 235-yard, one-interception performance was better than it initially looked:

“Forced to watch yet another nationally televised Colts game, fans at least got a glimpse of Herbert under the lights. It was hardly his meatiest outing; Herbert threw for 235 yards and a pick, and he lost a fumble. Next Gen Stats, though, points to a passer under constant heat from Indy, posting a career high in pressure rate (45.7 percent). Herbert still logged a completion rate over expectation of +10.2 percentage points (the fifth-highest mark in career). His wild sidearm rope to Mike Williams came with a blue-clad behemoth in his face — a pass few could dream of — but Monday night raised further ire over play-caller Joe Lombardi’s hemmed-in usage of the playoff-bound Herbert.”

