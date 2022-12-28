Chargers Injury Report: Austin Ekeler limited with knee injury

The Chargers dropped their first injury report of week 17 and there’s only one surprise name listed.

Austin Ekeler, after leading the Chargers to victory over the Colts with a pair of rushing scores this past Monday night, was a limited participant on Wednesday with a knee injury. With still plenty of time before Sunday, he’ll likely be brought along slowly, especially with the playoffs around the corner.

Another player who logged a limited practice was Zander Horvath who is dealing with an ankle sprain.

Both Trey Pipkins and Sebastian Joseph-Day were full participants with knee and back injuries, respectively.

Derwin James was the only non-participant on Wednesday but that’s far from surprising after Brandon Staley announced he was in the concussion protocol on Tuesday. With the increased caution surrounding head injuries this injury, it’s likely that James will be out this week’s game against the Rams.