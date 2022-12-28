For the first time ever in L.A., the Chargers will end the regular season with a better record than the Rams.

Chargers vs. Rams Week 17: The next edition of the Battle for L.A. is on tap

The Chargers have clinched a playoff spot with two games remaining in the regular season. That means they’ll have to find the right balance of preparation and rest/rehab through these next two weeks in order to hit the postseason as healthy as possible.

First up in their final two-game stretch is the cross-town Rams who are coming off a 51-14 shellacking of the Broncos. That win pushed the Rams to 5-10 on the season, which is a record no one expected a reigning Super Bowl champion to have at this point in the season.

This game will also mark the first time that Brandon Staley will face his old team in a regular season contest. On Tuesday he gushed about the respect he has for everyone in the organization and understands that this game isn’t going to be a walk in the park when there’s still multiple All-Pros and generational talents waiting on the roster.

The Chargers will be the home team on Sunday with kickoff currently scheduled for 1:25 p.m.