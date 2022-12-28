Chargers vs. Rams: By the Numbers

For the first time since moving to Los Angeles, the Chargers will end the regular season with a better record than the Rams. The latter sold most of their soul for the chance to win a championship and it finally came to fruition last season. Now, they’re struggling as hard as any reigning champion ever has less than a year removed from their Super Bowl victory.

With a record of 5-10, they’ve got no playoff spot to fight for and not much else to keep them motivated. But if there’s one thing they could use to spur them on this week, it’d be to continue having bragging rights over the other team in town.

Here’s to hoping the Bolts don’t let that happen.

For the entire screenshot for both of these teams and how they’re looking on paper through 16 weeks, check it out below.

Chargers Offense

Total yards per game: 355.0 (11th)

Points per game: 22.1 (13th)

Passing yards per game: 270.1 (3rd)

Rushing yards per game: 84.9 (31st)

Top Performers

Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 4,254 passing yards, 21 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 759

Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - 11

Receiving yards: WR Mike Williams - 769

Receptions: RB Austin Ekeler - 99

Receiving touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Five

Chargers Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 342.4 (19th)

Points allowed per game: 22.9 (22nd)

Passing yards allowed per game: 201.9 (9th)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 140.5 (26th)

Top Performers

Tackles: LB Drue Tranquill - 129

Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack - 11

Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - Eight

Passes Defended: CB Michael Davis - 13

Interceptions: CB Bryce Callahan - Three

Forced fumbles: EDGE Khalil Mack, S Derwin James - Two

Fumble recoveries: EDGE Khalil Mack - Two

Rams Offense

Total yards per game: 281.5 (31st)

Points per game: 18.7 (26th)

Passing yards per game: 191.6 (25th)

Rushing yards per game: 89.9 (29th)

Top Performers

Passing: QB Matthew Stafford - 2,087 passing yards, 10 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Cam Akers - 559

Rushing touchdowns: RB Cam Akers - Seven

Receiving yards: WR Cooper Kupp - 812

Receptions: WR Cooper Kupp - 75

Receiving Touchdowns: WR Cooper Kupp - Six

Rams Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 331.0 (12th)

Points allowed per game: 22.3 (18th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 226.5 (22nd)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 104.5 (5th)

Top Performers

Tackles: LB Bobby Wagner - 126

Tackles for loss: DT Aaron Donald - 10

Sacks: EDGE Leonard Floyd - Eight

Passes Defended: CB Jalen Ramsey - 14

Interceptions: DB Cobie Durant - Three

Forced fumbles: CB Jalen Ramsey, DB Nick Scott - Two

Fumble recoveries: Six tied w/ one