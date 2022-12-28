Chargers vs. Rams: By the Numbers

For the first time since moving to Los Angeles, the Chargers will end the regular season with a better record than the Rams. The latter sold most of their soul for the chance to win a championship and it finally came to fruition last season. Now, they’re struggling as hard as any reigning champion ever has less than a year removed from their Super Bowl victory.
With a record of 5-10, they’ve got no playoff spot to fight for and not much else to keep them motivated. But if there’s one thing they could use to spur them on this week, it’d be to continue having bragging rights over the other team in town.
Here’s to hoping the Bolts don’t let that happen.
For the entire screenshot for both of these teams and how they’re looking on paper through 16 weeks, check it out below.
Chargers Offense
Total yards per game: 355.0 (11th)
Points per game: 22.1 (13th)
Passing yards per game: 270.1 (3rd)
Rushing yards per game: 84.9 (31st)
Top Performers
Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 4,254 passing yards, 21 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 759
Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - 11
Receiving yards: WR Mike Williams - 769
Receptions: RB Austin Ekeler - 99
Receiving touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Five
Chargers Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 342.4 (19th)
Points allowed per game: 22.9 (22nd)
Passing yards allowed per game: 201.9 (9th)
Rushing yards allowed per game: 140.5 (26th)
Top Performers
Tackles: LB Drue Tranquill - 129
Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack - 11
Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - Eight
Passes Defended: CB Michael Davis - 13
Interceptions: CB Bryce Callahan - Three
Forced fumbles: EDGE Khalil Mack, S Derwin James - Two
Fumble recoveries: EDGE Khalil Mack - Two
Rams Offense
Total yards per game: 281.5 (31st)
Points per game: 18.7 (26th)
Passing yards per game: 191.6 (25th)
Rushing yards per game: 89.9 (29th)
Top Performers
Passing: QB Matthew Stafford - 2,087 passing yards, 10 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Cam Akers - 559
Rushing touchdowns: RB Cam Akers - Seven
Receiving yards: WR Cooper Kupp - 812
Receptions: WR Cooper Kupp - 75
Receiving Touchdowns: WR Cooper Kupp - Six
Rams Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 331.0 (12th)
Points allowed per game: 22.3 (18th)
Passing yards allowed per game: 226.5 (22nd)
Rushing yards allowed per game: 104.5 (5th)
Top Performers
Tackles: LB Bobby Wagner - 126
Tackles for loss: DT Aaron Donald - 10
Sacks: EDGE Leonard Floyd - Eight
Passes Defended: CB Jalen Ramsey - 14
Interceptions: DB Cobie Durant - Three
Forced fumbles: CB Jalen Ramsey, DB Nick Scott - Two
Fumble recoveries: Six tied w/ one
Loading comments...