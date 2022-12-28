Chargers Daily Links: Wednesday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Just like that, we’re halfway through another week and just four days away from the Chargers kicking off their regular season home finale against the cross-town Rams. It’ll be the first time Brandon Staley faces his old team in a game that matters, so despite the game having zero playoff ramifications, it’ll still be one you won’t want to miss.

We’re rolling with an open thread so please use it as you see fit.

And now for today’s links.

Brandon Staley’s full Tuesday media transcript (Chargers.com)

Check out where the Chargers landed in this week’s power rankings (Chargers.com)

Derwin James will not be suspended for his hit on Colts receiver Ashton Dulin (Chargers Wire)

Tweets from Chargers players indicate Joey Bosa could return this week (Bolt Beat)

J.J. Watt announced that 2022 will be his final NFL season (ESPN)

Ed Reed will be the next head coach at Bethune-Cookman University (ESPN)

NFL rookie power rankings (CBS Sports)

Five teams are still in play for the number one-overall pick (NFL.com)

Ryan Jensen will return to practice this week (Pro Football Talk)

The NFLPA is once again investigating the handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s latest concussion (Bleacher Report)