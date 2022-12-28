Chargers Poll: What is your confidence level in the Bolts after clinching the playoffs?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Chargers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Crunched right between the holidays, SB Nation Reacts is back to simply take the temperature of the fan base as we head into the final two games of the regular season.

After fan confidence surged to the highest it’s been since the team was 1-0 in week two, the expectation is that it most certainly grow past that point now that the Chargers have already punched their ticket to the postseason.

It remains to be seen just how cautious Brandon Staley will play things now that their biggest goal is already in their grasp, but there has to be a chance that a number of players will sit at some point before the regular season comes to an end. At that point, record doesn’t matter anymore as it’s all about making it as far as possible in the big dance.

So go ahead and let us know how you’re feeling in Week 17 and we’ll be back on Friday with the results!