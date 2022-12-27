Derwin James won’t be suspended for hit on Colts WR Ashton Dulin

Apart from the Chargers clinching their first playoff appearance since 2018, the main line of discourse on social media Monday night was in regards to Derwin James’ massive hit on Colts wideout Ashton Dulin which knocked out both players for the remainder of the game.

Dulin was kept out due to a head injury while James was ejected for the hit. After the game, however, it was also reported that James joined Dulin in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

While many differed in opinion on just how “dirty” or not James’ hit was, it’s being reported by NFL insider Tom Pelissero that the defensive captain isn’t expected to be suspended for any length of time. However, it remains to be seen if he’ll still get hit with a sizable fine.

With the news that James is in the concussion protocol, there’s a chance he’ll miss this Sunday’s home finale against the Rams. After all of the sweeping changes made to the league’s protocol following the Tua debacle earlier this season, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Chargers play it safe and rest their star ahead of the postseason run.