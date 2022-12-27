Chargers’ best and worst PFF grades vs. the Colts

The Chargers’ win over the Colts on Monday night was spurred on by another strong defensive effort led by a ferocious pass rush. Six players recorded at least one sack, with Morgan Fox notching a pair.

In fact, that side of the ball was so dominant that four of their top-five graded players finished with a grade of 84.3 or higher. For context, 90.0 is considered “elite” by Pro Football Focus’ standards.

The 20-3 win was also only the second double-digit victory posted by the Chargers this season, so there’s no surprise to see names like Corey Linsley and Austin Ekeler up near the top for that side of the ball.

That said, here are this week’s best and worst-graded players from the Chargers’ week 16 win over the Colts.

Offense

(Min. 25 snaps)

Top-5

C Corey Linsley - 88.2

TE Donald Parham - 86.9* (24 snaps)

WR Keenan Allen - 77.3

RB Austin Ekeler - 76.9

WR Mike Williams - 74.2

Worst-5

TE Gerald Everett - 46.7

OT Jamaree Salyer - 53.9

RB Joshua Kelley - 56.6* (23 snaps)

OG Zion Johnson - 56.7

QB Justin Herbert - 63.7

Defense

(Min. 25 snaps)

Top-5

CB Asante Samuel Jr. - 88.8

S Derwin James - 87.8

EDGE Kyle Van Noy - 87.3

LB Kenneth Murray - 84.3

DT Morgan Fox - 74.0

Worst-5

DT Breiden Fehoko - 38.8

S Alohi Gilman - 49.5

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day - 52.3

S Nasir Adderley - 60.2

EDGE Khalil Mack - 62.0