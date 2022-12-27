Chargers-Colts Week 16 snap counts

The Chargers clinched a spot in this year’s playoffs with a 20-3 win over the Colts on Monday night.

With so much potentially on the line in primetime, you could have expected the Chargers to run with their top guys for almost the entire game. But was that the case?

Let’s go ahead and find out.

Any game where the entire offensive line plays 100 percent of the snaps, that’s a great day.

Austin Ekeler played 60 percent of the team’s snaps which is still on the higher end of his variance, but with the run game looking non-existent once again, that isn’t all that surprising to see. With Isaiah Spiller inactive, Larry Rountree saw four snaps and Josh Kelley ended up second behind Ekeler with 34 percent of the backfield looks.

Despite showing signs of succeeding in the passing game, Donald Parham saw only the third-most snaps by a tight end with 24, behind 31 for Tre’ McKitty who they continue to prefer as a run-blocker.

Nasir Adderley, Drue Tranquill, and Michael Davis all played 100 percent of the snaps for the defense. With the ejection of Derwin James, Alohi Gilman stepped in to play 58 percent of the snaps at strong safety. Rookie Ja’Sir Taylor saw nine snaps at various positions in the secondary.

Backup defensive tackles Tyeler Davison and Christopher Hinton played 10 and nine snaps, respectively. With the game out of reach for the Colts late in the fourth, Derrek Tuszka saw eight snaps, as well.

J.K. Scott saw eight punts against the Colts which is something I’d like to see the team attempt to decrease. Being able to sustain drives at a more consistent pace would go a long way in increases their chances of staying alive in the postseason. Rookie safety Raheem Layne looks to be a new special teams staple if the Chargers continue to keep JT Woods inactive going forward.