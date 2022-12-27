Chargers open as 6.5-point favorites over Rams

Soon after the Chargers clinched their spot in this year’s playoffs with a 20-3 win over the Colts, they opened up as 6.5-point favorites over the Rams at home, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is currently set at 40.5.

The Bolts are winners of their past three games over the Dolphins, Titans, and Colts. Defensively, they’ve looked as good as anyone over that span and are coming off a game where they racked up seven sacks and three interceptions on Nick Foles.

The Rams are coming off a victory over the Broncos that was so lopsided (51-14) that the franchise wasted little time in firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett just 15 games into his first year at the helm. They’ve won just two of their past nine games, but the sudden resurgence at quarterback with Baker Mayfield means the Chargers cannot take this game lightly.

This coming Sunday will be the first time these two teams have met in the regular season since the 2018 campaign, coincidentally also the last time the Chargers made the playoffs.