Chargers vs. Colts Week 16 Podcast Recap: Chargers clinch playoff spot

Garrett and Jamie recap the Chargers Week 16 win over the Indianapolis Colts to clinch a playoff spot on the Lightning Round Podcast: After Hours. They live streamed their reactions regarding how the Chargers won and some of the major turning points in the game.

Defensively, the Chargers shut down Colts quarterback Nick Foles and held the Indianapolis offense to three points on Monday. The Chargers third down defense was locked in, the Colts didn’t convert a single third down all game long and went 0-10 on the game. As an offense, the Colts had 173 total yards. The Bolts defense got seven sacks, three interceptions and three consecutive 4th down stops to end the game.

Justin Herbert and the offense had their moments but struggled again. Herbert finished with two turnovers (an interception and a fumble) zero passing touchdowns and was sacked four times. Keenan Allen led all receivers with 10 catches for 104 yards. It was the run game that sealed it for the Chargers behind two rushing touchdowns from Austin Ekeler. The team ran the ball on six consecutive plays capping off a 12 play, 88 yard touchdown drive that sealed the game at 20-3.

The guys talk about how the Chargers got the win to punch their ticket to the playoffs and the teams they would most like to see in the playoffs and the teams they would least like to see.

That and more is all on the Lightning Round Podcast: After Hours!

