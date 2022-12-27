Chargers Daily Links: Victory Tuesday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

In case you haven’t heard just yet...THE BOLTS ARE IN THE PLAYOFFS!

With a 20-3 win over the Colts on Monday Night Football, the Chargers punched their ticket to the postseason for the first time since the 2018 season. They’re likely headed for the No. 5 or No. 6 seed and that means potential matchups with the Bengals or Jaguars/Titans.

As it stands, Justin Herbert now has a winning record in his career (24-23) and is headed to the postseason for the first time, as well.

What a remarkable job by everyone around.

As always, feel free to continue the conversation from last night in the comments below!

And now for today’s links.

