Final Score: Chargers 20 - Colts 3, CHARGERS ARE GOING TO THE PLAYOFFS!

Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, and the Los Angeles Chargers are going to the playoffs!

The Chargers secured the win on Monday Night Football in Indianapolis over the Colts to move to 9-6 and secure their first playoff trip since 2018.

It was, for the second week in a row, a dominant performance by the defense that carried the Chargers to victory. Justin Herbert was held to 0 passing touchdowns for a second straight week, however Austin Ekeler scored twice on the ground and Cameron Dicker converted his two chip shot field goals to give the Chargers 20 points which was more than enough to overcome the 3 points the Bolts D gave up.

The Chargers defense held the Colts to 0/9 on 3rd down. They also came away with three interceptions and seven sacks. It was as dominant of a performance as they’ve been able to put together all season.

The Chargers really are hitting their stride at the right time. Let’s go!