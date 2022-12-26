Week 16 MNF Picks: Can the Chargers Clinch with a win over the Colts?

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to kick off for Monday Night Football in a road matchup vs the Indianapolis Colts.

The Bolts can punch their ticket to the playoffs by clinching a wildcard spot with a win tonight. The Colts meanwhile are playing for pride at this point at 4-9-1 they aren’t going to catch the Tennessee Titans or the Jacksonville Jaguars to win the AFC South and a wildcard spot is all but out of reach as well.

Indianapolis is also playing a very limited offense with all pro running back Jonathan Taylor out and Nick Foles having to come in at quarterback.

If the Chargers can bring the energy they have the last few weeks, this is a win for the bolts.

Anyway, here are our picks:

