Week 16 Chargers @ Colts inactives

It’s finally here, Monday Night Football for week 16 of the 2022 NFL Season. Our Los Angeles Chargers are set to take on the Colts in Indianapolis.

The Chargers have gotten a lot of playoff luck the past few weeks and helped that luck by taking care of business and winning games, so the Chargers find themselves in the fantastic position to “win and get in” tonight vs the Colts.

The Colts are going to be playing Nick Foles at QB, while the Chargers are almost back to being fully healthy (well for those players not on IR).

So who wound up being a scratch tonight?

#LACvsIND inactives



Easton Stick

Sony Michel

JT Woods

Isaiah Spiller

Storm Norton

Michael Bandy pic.twitter.com/q3Yrv7Tmxs — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 26, 2022

Some interesting names here. First, they brought up Larry Rountree III and now Isaiah Spiller is inactive tonight.

They also decided to make JT Woods inactive again, he has mostly been a dud for his rookie season. Hopefully he can do some developing this offseason.

Storm Norton and Michael Bandy also being inactive tells me expect to see all of the Tight Ends playing a lot tonight.