Chargers make trio of roster moves ahead of Monday Night Football

Just a handful of hours before the Chargers kickoff against the Colts in primetime, the team has reported a trio of roster moves.

First, the team is placing cornerback Kemon Hall on injured reserve following a week where the former North Texas product spent the entire week of practice sidelined with a hamstring injury.

In a corresponding move, the Chargers are signing 2022 undrafted free agent safety Raheem Layne to the active roster. Layne played collegiately at Indiana where he saw time at both cornerback and safety. He has seen snaps on defense in two prior games this season, mainly as a game day elevation.

Lastly, the Chargers are only elevating one player to the active roster ahead of tonight’s game and that player is running back Larry Rountree. The Chargers aren’t likely to play four running backs tonight which means he’s either set to play a role on special teams or he’s likely ending up on the inactive list.