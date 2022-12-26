Chargers Daily Links: Game day open thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

It’s finally game day as the Bolts are set to face off against the Colts tonight in the final contest of week 16. They’re in primetime under the bright lights in Indianapolis with a chance to clinch a playoff spot with a victory.

It’ll be no easy task against this feisty group, but we all know that primetime games usually bring out the best in Justin Herbert, so the Colts will certainly have their hands full. This is especially the case as tonight could be the first primetime game this season that Herbert will have both a healthy Keenan Allen and Mike Williams to start AND finish the game.

I truly cannot wait for kickoff.

And now for today’s links.

