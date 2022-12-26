Chargers vs. Colts: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Los Angeles Chargers are taking on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football for the final game of week 16 of the 2022 NFL Season.

Based on losses from a few of the teams in the hunt for the AFC Playoff race, the Chargers find themselves in unfamiliar territory from the last few years: if they win, they can clinch a playoff spot. You read that right. Win and they’re in. And it’s still only week 16!

Brandon Staley’s Chargers have been playing great the last few weeks, showing more motivation and fire than they had earlier in the season, and find themselves in control of their own destiny with the chance to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and give the world the first chance to see Justin Herbert in the playoffs.

Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) vs. Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1)

Date: Monday, Dec. 26, 2022

Kickoff: 5:15 p.m.

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

TV: ESPN

SB Nation affiliate: Stampede Blue

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

Odds: Chargers (-4) (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!), NFL+ (Local only), Paramount+ (Local only), Peacock

International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International

Watch on mobile: Chargers app