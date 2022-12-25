BFTB Roundtable: Chargers vs. Colts Week 16 score predictions

After a second straight week of all the games with AFC Playoff implications going in the Chargers favor, and the Chargers winning their last two as well, they find themselves in a scenario where a win tomorrow night will clinch a playoff spot for the Los Angeles Chargers.

This is a team playing with a lot of heart right now, they are getting even healthier yet again with Derwin James set to play this week, and they are going to be taking on an Indianapolis Colts team without Jonathan Taylor and starting Nick Folk at quarterback.

This is a winnable game for the Chargers and they should lock up their first playoff birth since 2018, and the first playoff opportunity for Justin Herbert to play in the post season.

Vegas also has the Chargers as favorites to win this game as the DraftKings Sportsbook has the Chargers at -4.

So with all that said, if you’re curious to see what our staff predicted for this game, keep reading below, then jump into the conversation in the comments.

Michael Peterson: I believe the Colts will keep this game close as a team that’s more or less fighting to take something from the Chargers as opposed to winning something for themselves. Jonathan Taylor is done for the year which means they don’t have to worry about stopping a Pro Bowl running back. I believe, like many games before, this one will stay close until the Chargers pull away in the fourth quarter.

Final Score: Chargers 24-17

Matthew Stanley: I’m doing my prediction late and with how the games have gone so far this weekend, the Chargers find themselves in a “win and you’re in” situation where a win against the Colts officially clinches a playoff spot. If the Chargers play defense like they have the last few weeks, and the offense recovers a bit from how they played last week, they should win this game without a lot of difficulty. I think the Chargers are playing with a lot more motivation lately and after having so many demoralizing injuries this year, seeing basically every game by other teams go their way for the playoff hunt the last two weeks has got to feel good.

Final Score: Chargers 27-17

Garrett Sisti: If we know anything about the 2022 version of the Chargers it’s that they won’t blow out any team no matter how decimated that team is with injuries. The Colts are one of those teams, running back Jonathan Taylor is now out for the season, starting QB Matt Ryan has been benched for Nick and Indy has lost four straight. With this game being in primetime and being on the road I think this is a game Justin Herbert wins just on his arm alone under the lights. It may be close early but I think the Chargers close the gap late.

Final Score: Chargers 27-13