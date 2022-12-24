Week 16 NFL Staff Picks: Full Saturday slate, 3 Christmas Day games

With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday this year, the NFL has shifted the majority of week 16’s games to Saturday, so as you’re finishing wrapping last minute gifts flip on the TV and watch some NFL Football.

With the season nearing its end, a lot of teams are banged up and some big names are out of the lineups this week. The biggest of those is Jalen Hurts is out for the Philadelphia Eagles, replaced by Gardner Minshew this week. We will also see Malik Willis taking over at QB for the Titans with Ryan Tannehill having surgery on his ankle following the Charger game. If the Titans are able to hold on and go to the playoffs, the Titans have announced he is unlikely to play even then.

Anyway, without further delay, here are Michael and I’s picks. Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and enjoy your weekend everyone!

If you see some matchups you’re confident in, head on over to the DraftKings Sportsbook and put your money where your mouth is, and while you’re there check out all their other offerings and lets all try and win some money while we enjoy a long day full of football action.