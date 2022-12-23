Chargers Injury Report: The Bolts are as ‘back’ as possible

The Chargers dropped their second injury report of the week and fans will be ecstatic to to see how many improvements that players made from just 24 hours ago.

Yesterday, Derwin James, Bryce Callahan, and Sebastian Joseph-Day all practiced in a limited fashion with quadricep, groin, and knee/back injuries, respectively. But on Friday, all three were upgraded to full participants with one practice left to go before the team travels to Indianapolis.

Trey Pipkins, Chris Rumph, and Jamaree Salyer all remained on the report but they continued to retain their full-participant statuses.

Cornerback Kemon Hall, the team’s lone DNP from Thursday, remained a non-participant for another day.

Seeing that many full participants has got be one exciting view for a team that’s about to face the easiest three-game remaining schedule in the NFL. After traveling to the Colts on Monday night, they face the Rams (4-10), and Broncos (4-10) to round out the regular season.