Chargers fans tab CB Michael Davis as most underrated player since bye week

Welcome back to another Friday full of results from our latest SB Nation Reacts poll!

As per usual, we’re kicking off with our weekly confidence check-in, and boy has it grown and grown in recent weeks. After falling to a season-low following the team’s loss to the Raiders, the confidence level has grown exponentially to a whopping 78 percent. That’s the highest the fan confidence has been since the team was 1-0!

For the first of our two weekly questions, we asked you all to name the most underrated player since the bye week out of a group that included Drue Tranquill, Michael Davis, Morgan Fox, and Bryce Callahan. With the majority of the fan vote at 56 percent, Davis won out over his teammates.

Davis has been playing some of the best football of his career since he took over the starting job for the injured J.C. Jackson and it’s no surprise that the fan base is taking notice.

Lastly, I wanted to know just how confident you all were that the Chargers will finish this season with a better record than they did a year ago (9-8). With three games left in the regular season — against opponents who have a combined 12 wins this season — the Chargers will need to finish the year at least 2-1 to reach 10-7.

According to our results, over 95 percent of those surveyed believe they’ll get he job done.