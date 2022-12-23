Chargers Daily Links: Final score predictions vs. Colts

Good morning, Chargers fans!

It’s another beautiful Friday morning and that means it’s time for our weekly final score predictions thread. In the comments below, tell us how you see this week’s game against the Colts shaking out before topping it off with a score prediction.

Will the Chargers take care of business and put away the lowly Colts? Will they let the lesser team stick around for far too long?

Let us know all of your thoughts below! See you on game day!

And now for today’s links.

Week 16 Wednesday injury report (Chargers.com)

Derwin James hit the field to begin week 16 (Bolt Beat)

The Chargers’ playoff chances increased after the Jaguars took down the Jets (Chargers Wire)

Jamaree Salyer continues to be a bright spot for the Chargers at left tackle (Chargers.com)

The Saints will be without Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry against the Browns (ESPN)

Top five rookie classes from the 2022 draft (NFL.com)

Week 16 quarterback rankings (CBS Sports)

The Patriots are inviting fan who was verbally abused by Raiders fan to their next home game (Pro Football Talk)

Trevor Lawrence has arrived (The Ringer)

Week 16 NFL predictions (Bleacher Report)