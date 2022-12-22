Week 16 TNF Picks: Jaguars @ Jets: AFC Playoff Wildcard Implications!

The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the road up the coast to take on the New York Jets to kick off week 16 of the 2022 NFL Season for Thursday Night Football.

The Jaguars (6-8) are one game behind the Tennessee Titans (7-7) for the AFC South lead and the Titans just got even more banged up than they already were in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Meaning that Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars have a prime opportunity to make a push here at the end of the season to take the AFC South crown and go into the playoffs as the 4 seed in the AFC.

The Jets meanwhile, are at 7-7 and on the outside looking in, currently holding the 9th seed for the AFC. If they want to have any hope of making the playoffs, they need to win out and hope for a couple teams ahead of them to have some losses.

If you see some matchups you’re confident in, head on over to the DraftKings Sportsbook and put your money where your mouth is, and while you’re there check out all their other offerings and lets all try and win some money while we enjoy a long day full of football action.