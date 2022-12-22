Chargers Injury Report: Derwin James limited to begin Colts prep

The Chargers just dropped their first injury report of week 16 and fans should be ecstatic about what’s on it.

Derwin James, one of the AFC’s starting safeties for this year’s Pro Bowl Games, returned to practice in a limited fashion after missing the last two games against the Dolphins and Titans. He was joined as a limited participant on Thursday by Bryce Callahan and Sebastian Joseph-Day.

Both Callahan and Joseph-Day returned to the field against the Titans after missing the Dolphins game with James in week 14.

Cornerback Kemon Hall was the lone DNP on the report with a hamstring injury.

Three players were included on the list while being full participants in Wednesday’s practice. They were Trey Pipkins III, Chris Rumph, and Jamaree Salyer. After missing the Dolphins game, Pipkins returned to help lead a strong effort on the ground against the Titans. Rumph is coming off a game where he recorded the first first sack of the season.