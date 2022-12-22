Derwin James, Khalil Mack named 2022 Pro Bowl Games starters

On Wednesday afternoon, the NFL officially announced the final results of their Pro Bowl Games voting and the Chargers managed to land two players among the “starters” on top of five alternates.

Safety Derwin James and edge rusher Khalil Mack are this year’s starters for the Bolts while running back Austin Ekeler (first), center Corey Linsley (first), quarterback Justin Herbert (second), long snapper Josh Harris (fourth), and DeAndre Carter (fifth) makes up the alternates.

Despite missing the past two games due to a groin injury, James still has season totals of 106 tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, one interception, four pass breakups, and two forced fumbles.

In 14 games this season, his first with the Chargers, Mack has recorded 45 tackles, seven sacks, 10 tackles for loss, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Ekeler, despite leading the league with 14 total touchdowns, was not selected as a starter for the AFC. He has 1,327 from scrimmage (692 rushing, 635 receiving) and is on pace to finish the year with 1,611 which could set a new career high.

Justin Herbert is currently second in the NFL with 4,019 passing yards but he has just 21 passing touchdowns against nine interceptions. A lackluster offense hasn’t stopped him from continuing to break more NFL records in recent weeks, but it’s left a lot to be desired in regards to this year’s preseason expectations.

Linsley has been solid once again in his second year with the Chargers outside of missing three games to injury. The veteran is still one of the best in the league and it’s still readily apparent when he is, and when he is not, on the field for the offense.

Carter has been a refreshing presence for the Chargers in his first year as both a solid returner on special teams and as a fill-in on offense. He currently has a career high 481 receiving yards and his three touchdowns are tied for a career high.

The Pro Bowl Games are set to take place in Las Vegas, with a flag football game scheduled to be played on February 5th. Peyton and Eli Manning are currently set to coach the AFC and NFC teams.