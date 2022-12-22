Chargers Daily Links: Thursday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The holidays are right around the corner, which means some of us may be tasked with the grueling balancing act of handling work, family, and the holiday season which we all know can blow up real quick out of nowhere (or is that just my family?)

Things are hectic around my neck of the woods so we’ll get out our usual game previews and other content for this week but bare with me as I attempt to host my family for the first time while there’s a snowstorm barreling down on us over the next few days.

So we’re rolling with another open thread this morning, unsurprisingly. Have fun and use it as you see fit!

And now for today’s links.

Derwin James and Khalil Mack were voted as Pro Bowl starters (Chargers.com)

Five unheralded players for the Chargers in 2022 (Chargers.com)

The Chargers’ easy remaining schedule is now looking a bit easier (Bolt Beat)

Reflections on the performance of the defensive line thus far in 2022 (L.A. Football Network)

Five offseason moves that paid off (CBS Sports)

Pro Bowl rosters were revealed! (NFL.com)

Former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at 31 (ESPN)

T.J. Watt made the Pro Bowl despite missing seven games this year (Pro Football Talk)

Week 16 NFL picks against the spread (The Ringer)

The Eagles have a league-high eight plays voted to the Pro Bowl (ESPN)