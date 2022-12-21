Chargers place DL Joe Gaziano on IR, sign DT Christopher Hinton to active roster

On Wednesday afternoon, the Chargers announced several transactions before the start to their week 16 prep.

Firstly, the team is placing defensive lineman Joe Gaziano on injured reserve with a groin injury. The former 2020 undrafted free agent played collegiately at Northwestern where he left as the school’s all-time leader in sacks. The unfortunate injury following his first career sack which he recorded against the Titans this past Sunday.

In a corresponding move, the Chargers are signing defensive tackle Christopher Hinton to the active roster. Hinton played collegiately at Michigan before going undrafted in 2021.

In addition to the moves above, the Bolts are signing defensive lineman Aaron Crawford and wide receiver Jason Moore to the practice squad.

Crawford went undrafted out of North Carolina in 2020 before signing with the Ravens. Prior to signing with the Chargers, Crawford spent the early part of the 2022 season on the Giants’ practice squad.

Moore signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2019 after playing collegiately at Findlay University (OH) where he scored 39 touchdowns in 37 career games at the Division II level.