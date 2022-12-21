Colts bench Matt Ryan, turn to Nick Foles vs. Chargers

Just as preparations for the Colts are set to begin this week, the Chargers are now having to pivot to scouting a different quarterback ahead of Monday night’s matchup.

On Wednesday morning, Colts head coach Jeff Saturday announced that the team is benching starting quarterback Matt Ryan for the second time this season in favor of fellow veteran Nick Foles. Foles signed with the Colts earlier this offseason following a two-year stint with the Bears (2020-2021).

And now HC Jeff Saturday has made the announcement official: QB Nick Foles will start Monday night vs. the Chargers. pic.twitter.com/CCo5uRFg0C — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2022

Many of you probably recall Foles as the backup quarterback with the Eagles who rose to prominence by winning the Super Bowl in 2017 after taking over the job for an injured Carson Wentz. He has since signed a big-time free agent contract with the Jaguars, been traded to the Bears, and is now on his third team since having a statue made on his image outside the Eagles’ stadium.

While the play styles of Ryan and Foles are a bit negligible, the Chargers defense will now have their sights set on facing a new quarterback on the road in week 16.