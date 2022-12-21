Chargers Poll: Who has been the most-underrated Charger since the bye week?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Chargers fans and fans across the country.

The Chargers are one of the hottest teams in the NFL following back-to-back wins against teams well within the playoff hunt in both the Dolphins and Titans.

At this point, confidence shouldn’t just be high in the Chargers from the fan base, but the entire NFL as a whole.

Besides the weekly confidence check-in, we’ve got two additional questions we want you all to answer.

First, I want to know which of these players — Morgan Fox, Michael Davis, Bryce Callahan, Drue Tranquill — has been the more-underrated performer since the bye week.

Secondly, I want to know whether you believe the Chargers will finish this regular season with an improved record from the team’s 9-8 mark from a year ago. With three games remaining and a current record of 8-6, it sure seems likely as of now.

Let us know what you think and we’ll see you all with the results on Friday!