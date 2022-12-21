Chargers vs. Colts: By the Numbers

The Chargers are set to begin their final three-game stretch that includes opponents with a combined 12 wins entering week 16. However, all three teams own a defense that’s ranked inside the top 13, including the Broncos who have the 5th-best unit in the league. So while the overall records aren’t great, it doesn’t mean the Bolts are guaranteed to skate by each of them en route to the playoffs.

The 4-9-1 Colts are up first and while this matchup looked a bit more worrisome earlier in the season, they’re now set to face L.A. without running back Jonathan Taylor who was just recently placed on IR.

If the Chargers defense can continue their high level of play this week, I don’t see why the offense couldn’t manage to score enough times to beat a team that’s averaging less than 18.0 points per game this season, despite the buff from their 36 points scored against the Vikings.

For the entire screenshot for both of these teams and how they’re looking on paper through 15 weeks, check it out below.

Chargers Offense

Total yards per game: 357.9 (12th)

Points per game: 22.3 (14th)

Passing yards per game: 274.2 (2nd)

Rushing yards per game: 83.7 (31st)

Top Performers

Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 4,019 passing yards, 21 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 692

Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Nine

Receiving yards: WR Joshua Palmer - 714

Receptions: RB Austin Ekeler - 95

Receiving touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Five

Chargers Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 354.5 (21st)

Points allowed per game: 24.3 (25th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 208.9 (11th)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 145.6 (28th)

Top Performers

Tackles: LB Drue Tranquill - 118

Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack - 10

Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - Seven

Passes Defended: CB Asante Samuel Jr., CB Michael Davis - 10

Interceptions: CB Bryce Callahan - Three

Forced fumbles: EDGE Khalil Mack, S Derwin James - Two

Fumble recoveries: EDGE Khalil Mack - Two

Drue Tranquill in 2022:



- 118 total tackles

- 7 TFLs

- 4 sacks

- 4 PBUs

- 1 INT

- 1 FF



All career highs pic.twitter.com/wfeXo8Htjb — Michael Peterson (@ZoneTracks) December 19, 2022

Colts Offense

Total yards per game: 319.6 (24th)

Points per game: 17.5 (29th)

Passing yards per game: 214.4 (19th)

Rushing yards per game: 105.2 (25th)

Top Performers

Passing: QB Matt Ryan - 3,057 passing yards, 14 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Jonathan Taylor - 861

Rushing touchdowns: RB Jonathan Taylor - Four

Receiving yards: WR Michael Pittman - 815

Receptions: WR Michael Pittman - 86

Receiving Touchdowns: WR Parris Campbell, TE Jelani Woods - Three

Colts Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 329.3 (12th)

Points allowed per game: 24.1 (23rd)

Passing yards allowed per game: 205.6 (10th)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 123.7 (20th)

Top Performers

Tackles: LB Zaire Franklin - 144

Tackles for loss: Three tied w/ nine

Sacks: EDGE Yannick Ngakoue - 9.5

Passes Defended: CB Stephon Gilmore - 11

Interceptions: CB Stephon Gilmore, DB Rodney Thomas II - Two

Forced fumbles: LB Zaire Franklin - Two

Fumble recoveries: CB Isaiah Rodgers - Four