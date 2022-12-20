Chargers Week 15 Rookie Report: Johnson, Salyer both among highest-graded Bolts vs. Titans

The Chargers received strong efforts from their pair of rookie offensive lineman in the latest 17-14 win over the Titans. At the same time, a rookie cornerback saw another decent snap count for a second consecutive week.

For the entire rookie report, check it out below.

OG Zion Johnson

Johnson was the Chargers’ highest graded player on offense against the Titans with a 77.0 overall game grade. He excelled as a run blocker with his 80.7 grade in that category almost a full 10 points higher than the next closest player (Jamaree Salyer, 70.9).

However, he did allow three pressures, including his fourth sack allowed this season.

Stock direction: Up

S JT Woods

Woods was inactive against the Titans.

Stock direction: Same

RB Isaiah Spiller

Spiller recorded zero snaps on either offense or special teams against the Titans. After earning 53 snaps from week seven to week 14, Spiller was an afterthought to the offense this past Sunday.

Stock direction: Down

DL Otito Ogbonnia

Ogbonnia remains on injured reserve.

Stock direction: Same

OL Jamaree Salyer

Salyer was the team’s third-highest graded player against the Titans behind Johnson and Keenan Allen. His 73.6 overall game grade was built upon strong performances in both pass protection and run blocking as he recorded a 72.4 and 70.9, respectively.

Salyer allowed a trio of pressures but didn’t allow a sack. He’s been stout once again in pass pro the past two games after allowing four sacks in the three games prior to the win over Miami.

Stock direction: Up

CB Ja’Sir Taylor

Taylor played 26 snaps against the Titans after playing a career-high 46 against the Dolphins in place of the injured Bryce Callahan. This week, he had a season-best 76.5 tackling grade and an average 56.9 in coverage (still his best between the past two games). Against Miami, he had a notable 80.5 run defense grade but saw that number come down to 54.2 thanks to Derrick Henry.

He ended the game with three total tackles and allowed two receptions on two targets for 23 yards.

Seeing Taylor capitalize on these opportunities has been a welcomed sight.

Stock direction: Up

CB Deane Leonard

Leonard played only special teams where he finished with a 64.8 grade in that phase of the game, good for sixth on the team.

Stock direction: Same

FB Zander Horvath

Horvath played only two snaps on offense and 19 on special teams. His grades for 60.0 and 61.4, respectively.

Stock direction: Same