After a massive two-game win streak over the Dolphins and Titans that pushed the Chargers back into the No. 6 seed in the AFC, they’ve now got themselves to 8-6 which has helped propel them upwards in this week’s various power rankings.

Curious to find out where they landed? Let’s go ahead and take a look!

“The Chargers’ defense is finding more pop to work around its run defense woes and the offense is just fine passing often with Justin Herbert. They are becoming a dangerous team and coming through on their talent with better health on the way.” - Vinnie Iyer

“The Los Angeles Chargers aren’t making things easy for themselves. But after squeaking past the floundering Titans on Sunday, they’re now two games above .500 for the first time since November 6 and are in line for a wild-card spot.” “Sunday’s win was either gutsy or unimpressive depending on your perspective. Both teams spent most of the game mired in a 7-7 tie. But a frenetic last-second drive set up a game-winning field goal and left quarterback Justin Herbert crediting the resolve of his teammates in his postgame news conference.” “‘We have practiced two-minute drives all of the time in practice and all throughout camp. We know that we have special receivers, a great offensive line blocking and Mike Williams goes and makes the plays,’ Herbert said. ‘To be able to go through that and deal with as much adversity as we did today and not be able to score points and turnovers and things like that, for those guys to hang tough, believe in the defense and believe in each other, it was really good to see for us.’” “Nothing is certain in the NFL, especially for a franchise for which bad luck has seemingly been the only kind in recent years. But the Chargers appear well-positioned for the playoffs, as each of their last three games come against teams who are at least five games below .500.” - NFL Staff

“The Bolts signed Carter as a return specialist, but have depended on the fifth-year pro to play a significant role after wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams were sidelined due to injuries. Carter has caught 41 passes for 481 yards and three touchdowns. “He is just a fix-it guy. You have four different positions you can be at as a receiver ... and he is one of those smart guys that can play all of those positions,” offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said. “He has been fantastic for us.” - Lindsey Thiry

“After surrendering the game-tying touchdown in the final minute, the Chargers appeared destined for a tense overtime period with the Titans. Justin Herbert decided to skip all that drama. The “social media quarterback” drove Los Angeles 57 yards on three straight passes, the final completion a brilliant 35-yard dart on the move to Mike Williams that set up Cameron Dicker’s game-winning field goal in the final seconds. The Chargers are currently in the sixth seed in the AFC with a cake remaining schedule that includes the Colts, Rams and Broncos — three have-nots with a combined record of 12-29-1. No excuses now.” - Dan Hanzus

“While Sunday wasn’t a perfect game for Justin Herbert against the Titans, his throw in the final minute to Mike Williams to set up the game-winning field goal was just another example as to why he is one of the league’s best quarterbacks. Herbert also made NFL history on the final drive of the game, as he is now the only quarterback ever to pass for over 4,000 yards in each of his first three seasons. The defense is still a mess, as is some of the offense surrounding Herbert, but the Chargers have a chance in any game they play as long as he’s at the helm.” - Austin Gayle

“Imagine how good they’d be if they let Justin Herbert cut it loose all the time?” - Mike Florio

“They didn’t quite put up big numbers on offense against the Titans, but they found a way late to win it. They have a soft schedule going forward, which should put them in the playoffs.” - Pete Prisco

“Congratulations to QB Justin Herbert, the first player to surpass 4,000 passing yards in each of his first three NFL seasons.” - Nate Davis

“Justin Herbert’s 35-yard pass to Mike Williams, which set up the game-winning field goal, was even crazier than it looked. It had just a 22.6 percent chance to be completed, according to Next Gen Stats, his second-most improbable completion of the season via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press. That play might get the Chargers into the playoffs, which would be an enormous step for Herbert.” - Frank Schwab