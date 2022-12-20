 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers Community Discussion: Who is the worst draft pick the Chargers have ever made?

Which players became immediate regrets for the Bolts?

By Michael Peterson
NFL Preseason - San Diego Chargers vs Seattle Seahawks - August 9, 2003 Photo by Tami Tomsic/Getty Images

Welcome to another Chargers community discussion!

This week, we’re discussing the worst draft picks ever made by the Chargers.

Like most teams in the NFL, there are plenty to choose from throughout the team’s long history. There are the far-and-away obvious choices (Ryan Leaf, Sammy Davis) while some may want to throw out some more recent choices (a current Raiders defensive lineman, perhaps?).

So in the comments below, let us know who you feel deserves to be thrown out there and if we like your response enough, you may see it in another post this Friday!

Have fun and have at it!

