Chargers Daily Links: DL Joe Gaziano out ‘weeks’ with groin injury

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Following the Titans game where he recorded the first professional sack of his career, defensive lineman Joe Gaziano is now expected to miss ‘weeks’ with a groin injury, per Brandon Staley.

The news feels slightly deja vu-like with the team already dealing with another pass rusher who has been out with a groin injury in Joey Bosa. While Gaziano was a practice squad member for the majority of the season, it was refreshing to see a depth player find success getting after the quarterback for a team that has needed extra bodies who can do just that. If anything, his injury now digs an even deeper hole for a interior defensive line group that’s long be throttled by injuries this season.

And now for today’s links.

Chargers can clinch a playoff spot if Jets, Patriots, and Raiders all lose in week 16 (Chargers.com)

Brandon Staley’s full Monday media transcript (Chargers.com)

Chargers catch massive break ahead of matchup with Colts (Bolt Beat)

How to watch Chargers-Colts in week 16 (Chargers.com)

Updated playoff picture as of week 16 (NFL.com)

Aaron Donald and Jaire Alexander will be in this year’s Pro Bowl games (NFL.com)

Jalen Hurts has a sprained shoulder (ESPN)

The Packers beat the Rams to keep their playoff hopes alive (CBS Sports)

Week 16 NFL power rankings (The Ringer)

The Bears are not sure that Teven Jenkins will play again this season (Pro Football Talk)